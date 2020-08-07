Ambassador of Cambodia to Viet Nam attended the ASEAN flag hoisting Ceremony

On 07 August 2020, His Excellency CHAY Navuth, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, together with other ASEAN Ambassadors to Vietnam, joined the ASEAN flag hoisting Ceremony to celebrate the 53rd anniversary of the establishment of ASEAN (on 8 August) and the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s membership in ASEAN, presided over by His Excellency Pham Binh Minh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Viet Nam.