Ambassador of Cambodia to Malaysia attended the celebration of the 53rd Anniversary of the Establishment of ASEAN

On 07 August 2020, His Excellency CHEY Vichet, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Malaysia, attended the celebration of the 53rd anniversary of the establishment of ASEAN (8 August 1967) presided over by YB Dato’ Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Foreign Minister of Malaysia, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Putrajaya.