Ambassador of Cambodia to Brunei attended the ASEAN flag hoisting Ceremony

On 08 August 2020, His Excellency HOK Sophea, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Brunei Darussalam, together with other Ambassadors of ASEAN Member States and ASEAN Dialogue Partners, attended the ASEAN flag hoisting ceremony to mark the 53 Years anniversary of the establishment of ASEAN on 08 August 1967.