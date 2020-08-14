Photo Gallery

  • August 14, 2020

H.E. Mrs. EAT Sophea, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, led a delegation to pay tribute to the late H.E. Mr. LE KHA PHIEU, former General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Viet Nam

On Friday morning, 14 August 2020, H.E. Mrs. EAT Sophea, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, led a delegation to pay tribute to the late H.E. Mr. LE KHA PHIEU, former General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Viet Nam, at the Embassy of Viet Nam in Phnom Penh.

