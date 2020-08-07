Ambassador of Cambodia to the UK attended the ASEAN DAY Flag Raising and the ASEAN London Committee Meeting

On 07 August 2020, Her Excellency SOEUNG Ratchavy, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the United Kingdom, attended the ASEAN DAY Flag Raising and the 4/2020 ASEAN London Committee Meeting with Excellency Nigel Adams MP, Minister of State for Asia, as Guest Speaker, at the High Commission of Brunei Darussalam.

The meeting exchanged views on latest developments in the UK and future relations with ASEAN and shared updated information on the UK Government’s response to COVID-19 crisis (including COVID-19 vaccine development).