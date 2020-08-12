Ambassador of Cambodia to Viet Nam met H.E. Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue

On 12 August 2020, His Excellency CHAY Navuth, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, and the Embassy’s officials paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, Member of the Politburo, and his colleagues.

During the meeting, H.E. Ambassador congratulated H.E. Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue on his appointment as Party Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee and reminded of the long-standing friendship between Cambodia and Vietnam which has been further strengthened.