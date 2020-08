Ambassador of Cambodia to Egypt met Her Excellency Sibille de Cartier d’Yves

On 12 August 2020, His Excellency Khuon Phon Rattanak, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Arab Republic of Egypt, received a farewell call by Her Excellency Sibille de Cartier d’Yves, Outgoing Ambassador of Belgium to Egypt and designated Ambassador of Belgium to Cambodia with resident in Bangkok.