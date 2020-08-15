Press Release
- August 15, 2020
Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will participate in the 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Leaders’ Meeting, to be held virtually on 24 August 2020.
Related Post
- August 12, 2020
His Excellency MOTEGI Toshimitsu, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, will pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia on 21-23 August 2020.
- August 7, 2020
Telephone Conversation between His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn and His Excellency Philippe Kridelka, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Cambodia with residence in Bangkok.
- August 7, 2020
ASEAN Day Message from His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
- July 9, 2020