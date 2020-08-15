Press Release

  • August 15, 2020

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will participate in the 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Leaders’ Meeting, to be held virtually on 24 August 2020.

Related Post

  • August 15, 2020

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will participate in the 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Leaders’ Meeting, to be held virtually on 24 August 2020.

Read more
  • August 12, 2020

His Excellency MOTEGI Toshimitsu, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, will pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia on 21-23 August 2020.

Read more
  • August 7, 2020

Telephone Conversation between His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn and His Excellency Philippe Kridelka, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Cambodia with residence in Bangkok.

Read more
  • August 7, 2020

ASEAN Day Message from His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Read more
  • July 9, 2020

The Telephone Conversation between Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia and President of the Cambodian People’s Party, and His Excellency Nguyen Phu Trong, Secretary General of the Communist Party of Viet Nam and President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, on 09 July 2020.

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh