His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn held a bilateral meeting with His Excellency MOTEGI Toshimitsu, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan

On Saturday afternoon, 22 August 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, held a bilateral meeting with His Excellency MOTEGI Toshimitsu, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.