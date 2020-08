His Excellency Dr. CHEM Widhya, Secretary of State, had a meeting with His Excellency W. Patrick Murphy, U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia

On Thursday afternoon, 27 August 2020, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Dr. CHEM Widhya, Secretary of State, had a meeting with His Excellency W. Patrick Murphy, U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia.