The Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Bangkok organizes a seminar on “Cambodia’s Economic Outlook and Investment Avenues in the current scenario”

On Wednesday morning, 19 August 2020, at the Al Meroz Hotel, the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Bangkok in collaboration with Horeca Enterprise Ltd (Thailand) organized a seminar on “Cambodia’s Economic Outlook and Investment Avenues in the current scenario,” attended by 35 Thai businesspeople from 14 companies.

The seminar informed participants of business opportunities and the Royal Government’s efforts in transforming Cambodia into a promising land for investors and dealing with the economic challenges caused by Covid-19 pandemic to ensure the stable growth and further development in the post-Covid-19 period.

At the seminar, Mr. Heng Sovannarith, the Commercial Attaché, representing Cambodian Ambassador to Thailand H.E. OUK Sorphorn, shared with participants five key-agenda as follow: