Cambodian Ambassador to Myanmar attended the Opening Ceremony of the Fourth Session of Union Peace Conference – 21st Century Panglong

On 19 August 2020, H.E. Ambassador CHHOUK Bunna attended the Opening Ceremony of the Fourth Session of Union Peace Conference – 21st Century Panglong presided over by H.E. U Win Myint, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, and H.E. Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor of Myanmar, in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar.