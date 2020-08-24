Ambassador of Cambodia to Malaysia met with Mr. T. Mohan and Dato’ Beatrice Nirmala

On 24 August 2020, His Excellency CHEY Vichet, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Malaysia, received a courtesy call by Mr. T. Mohan, publisher of Khmer Times, at the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Kuala Lumpur and discussed about information sharing and dissemination of good cooperation between Cambodia and Malaysia.

On the same afternoon, H.E. Ambassador held another discussion with Dato’ Beatrice Nirmala, CEO of International Business Review (IBR) Asia Group, and her colleague on matters pertaining to the promotion of Cambodia.