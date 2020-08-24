Embassy News

  • August 24, 2020

Ambassador of Cambodia to Malaysia met with Mr. T. Mohan and Dato’ Beatrice Nirmala

On 24 August 2020, His Excellency CHEY Vichet, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Malaysia, received a courtesy call by Mr. T. Mohan, publisher of Khmer Times, at the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Kuala Lumpur and discussed about information sharing and dissemination of good cooperation between Cambodia and Malaysia.

On the same afternoon, H.E. Ambassador held another discussion with Dato’ Beatrice Nirmala, CEO of International Business Review (IBR) Asia Group, and her colleague on matters pertaining to the promotion of Cambodia.

Related Post

  • August 27, 2020

Ambassador of Cambodia to Viet Nam met Mr. Nguyen Hai Minh

Read more
  • August 24, 2020

Ambassador of Cambodia to Malaysia met with Mr. T. Mohan and Dato’ Beatrice Nirmala

Read more
  • August 19, 2020

Cambodian Ambassador to Myanmar attended the Opening Ceremony of the Fourth Session of Union Peace Conference – 21st Century Panglong

Read more
  • August 19, 2020

The Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Bangkok organizes a seminar on “Cambodia’s Economic Outlook and Investment Avenues in the current scenario”

Read more
  • August 18, 2020

Cambodian Ambassador to Myanmar paid a courtesy call on the Union Minister for Hotels and Tourism of Myanmar

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh