Embassy News

  • August 27, 2020

Ambassador of Cambodia to Viet Nam met Mr. Nguyen Hai Minh

On 27 August 2020, His Excellency CHAY Navuth, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, accompanied by Mr. Chea Sambath and Mr. Sok Rithy, first Secretary, received a courtesy call by Mr. Nguyen Hai Minh, Member Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and Director General of the International Department and his three colleagues.

H.E. Ambassador agreed to the request of the Youth Union to strengthen the good cooperation existing between the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia, as well as with the Royal Embassy of Cambodia and ready to cooperate in all programmes.

