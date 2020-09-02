News

  • September 2, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Ministe PRAK Sokhonn inspected the buildings serving as quarantine facilities

On Wednesday morning, 02 September 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Ministe PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Chairman of the National Coordination Committee of UN Peace Keeping Operations, inspected the buildings serving as quarantine facilities at the Institute for Peacekeeping Force, Mine and ERW Clearance in Oudong district, Kampong Speu province, and held a get-together with trainees undertaking training there.

 

