  • September 2, 2020

His Excellency Ouch Borith, Minister Delegate and Standing Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a courtesy call by Mrs. Foroogh Foyouzat

On Wednesday morning, 02 September 2020, His Excellency Ouch Borith, Minister Delegate and Standing Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a courtesy call by Mrs. Foroogh Foyouzat, newly-appointed Country Representative of UNICEF in Cambodia.

