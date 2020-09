Her Excellency SOEUNG Rathchavy, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, paid tribute to the late H.E.Mr. Pranab Mukherjee

On Friday afternoon, 04 September 2020, Her Excellency SOEUNG Rathchavy, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, paid tribute to the late H.E.Mr. Pranab Mukherjee, former President of the Republic of India, at the Embassy of India in Phnom Penh.