Ambassador of Cambodia to Brunei signed the book of condolences for the Late H.E. Mr. Pranab Mukherjee

On 03 September 2020, His Excellency HOK Sophea, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Brunei Darussalam, signed the book of condolences of the passing away on 31 August 2020 of H.E. Mr. Pranab Mukherjee, former President of the Republic of India, at the age of 84.