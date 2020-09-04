Embassy News

  • September 4, 2020

Cambodian Ambassador to Myanmar participated in an informal dialogue through a video conference

On 04 September 2020, H.E. Ambassador CHHOUK Bunna participated in an informal dialogue through a video conference between Her Excellency Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and Ambassadors/Heads of Mission of Diplomatic Mission of ASEAN Member States to Myanmar.

The Meeting exchanged views on the best practices and experiences in addressing COVID-19 in respective ASEAN Member States (AMS). In general, the meeting noted and underlined ASEAN’s collective efforts in addressing COVID-19, public (people) participation, the effectiveness of early and strict measures to prevent the spread; important role of human resources despite the limited capacity and health system in some AMS, and post COVID-19 economic recovery plan.

