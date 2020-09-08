His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn attended the unveiling ceremony of bilateral mural “Cambodia-Singapore: 55 Years and Beyond 2020”

On Tuesday morning, 08 September 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Lok Chumteav attended the unveiling ceremony of bilateral mural — “Cambodia-Singapore: 55 Years and Beyond 2020” — hosted by Singapore Embassy in Phnom Penh. The mural is inspired by the strong relationship between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of Singapore as both countries celebrate the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.