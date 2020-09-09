His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the Opening Ceremony of the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM)

On Wednesday morning, 09 September 2020, at 8 a.m., His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the Opening Ceremony of the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings held via videoconference, and then continued to attend the 53rd AMM.