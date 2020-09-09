His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in consecutive meetings

On 09 September 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:50 p.m., His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in consecutive meetings as follows:

– The Meeting of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone Commission;

– The 27th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting; and

– Special Session of the ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting on Sub-Regional Development.