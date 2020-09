His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the ASEAN-U.S. Ministerial Meeting

On Thursday morning, 10 September 2020, at 8:00, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the ASEAN-U.S. Ministerial Meeting held via videoconference.