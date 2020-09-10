His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, co-chaired with His Excellency Chris Seed

On Thursday afternoon, 10 September 2020, at 13:30, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, co-chaired with His Excellency Chris Seed, Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade of New Zealand, the ASEAN-New Zealand Ministerial Meeting held via videoconference.