Convened parallelly with the ASEAN-New Zealand Ministerial Meeting, Her Excellency EAT Sophea, Secretary of State of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Cambodian SOM Leader, attended the ASEAN-Australia Ministerial Meeting held via videoconference.