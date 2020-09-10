His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn participated in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Interface with ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights Representatives

On Thursday afternoon, 10 September 2020, at 14:45, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Interface with ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights Representatives held via videoconference.