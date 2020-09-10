Press Release

  • September 10, 2020

Outcomes of the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (53rd AMM) and Related Meetings held via Videoconference on 09 September 2020.

Related Post

  • September 10, 2020

  • September 10, 2020

His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will participate in the inaugural of the 1st Mekong-U.S. Partnership Ministerial Meeting to be held on 11th September 2020 in the format of video conference.

  • September 7, 2020

Press Release of the Host Country of the 13th ASEM Summit.

  • September 7, 2020

Annual Bulletin on Development of ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center.

  • September 7, 2020

His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will participate in the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and Related Meetings which will be held virtually on 09-12 September 2020.

