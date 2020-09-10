Press Release
- September 10, 2020
Outcomes of the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (53rd AMM) and Related Meetings held via Videoconference on 09 September 2020.
Related Post
- September 10, 2020
Outcomes of the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (53rd AMM) and Related Meetings held via Videoconference on 09 September 2020.
- September 10, 2020
His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will participate in the inaugural of the 1st Mekong-U.S. Partnership Ministerial Meeting to be held on 11th September 2020 in the format of video conference.
- September 7, 2020