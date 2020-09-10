His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn participated in the ASEAN Ministerial Dialogue on Strengthening Women’s role for Sustainable Peace and Security

On Thursday evening, 10 September 2020, at 16:00, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the ASEAN Ministerial Dialogue on Strengthening Women’s role for Sustainable Peace and Security at the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held via videoconference.