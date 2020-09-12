Press Release

  • September 12, 2020

Outcomes of the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conferences on the sidelines of the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (53rd AMM) and Related Meetings held on 10 September 2020 via videoconference.

  • September 12, 2020

Outcomes of the 27th ASEAN Regional Forum and Related Meetings held via Videoconference on 12 September 2020.

  • September 12, 2020

Outcomes of the First Mekong-U.S. Partnership Ministerial Meeting held via video conference on 11 September 2020.

  • September 12, 2020

  • September 10, 2020

Outcomes of the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (53rd AMM) and Related Meetings held via Videoconference on 09 September 2020.

  • September 10, 2020

His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will participate in the inaugural of the 1st Mekong-U.S. Partnership Ministerial Meeting to be held on 11th September 2020 in the format of video conference.

