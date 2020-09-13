News

  • September 13, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn and Lok Chumteav celebrated the 11th day of the Pchum Ben festival

During the Pchum Ben Festival, on Sunday morning, 13 September 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Member of Parliament of Kandal Province and Chief of the Royal Government Working Group for Sa’ang district, and Lok Chumteav celebrated the 11th day of the festival at Reussey Chroy pagoda located in Svay Broteal commune, Sa’ang district, Kandal province. After the religious ceremony, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister visited the poor residents and provided them with some aid. He also gave books, pens, and some sweets to children.

