Press Release

  • September 14, 2020

Intervention of His Excellency DPM delivered in the 27th Meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (27th ARF), held via video conference on Saturday morning, 12 September 2020, at 08:00 a.m., on the sidelines of the 53rd AMM and related Meetings.

Related Post

  • September 14, 2020

Intervention of His Excellency DPM delivered in the 27th Meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (27th ARF), held via video conference on Saturday morning, 12 September 2020, at 08:00 a.m., on the sidelines of the 53rd AMM and related Meetings.

Read more
  • September 12, 2020

Outcomes of the 27th ASEAN Regional Forum and Related Meetings held via Videoconference on 12 September 2020.

Read more
  • September 12, 2020

Outcomes of the First Mekong-U.S. Partnership Ministerial Meeting held via video conference on 11 September 2020.

Read more
  • September 12, 2020

Outcomes of the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conferences on the sidelines of the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (53rd AMM) and Related Meetings held on 10 September 2020 via videoconference.

Read more
  • September 10, 2020

Outcomes of the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (53rd AMM) and Related Meetings held via Videoconference on 09 September 2020.

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh