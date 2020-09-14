Video
- September 14, 2020
On Saturday morning, 12 September 2020, at 8:00, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the 27th Meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (27th ARF), held via video conference.
- September 13, 2020
On Friday evening, 11 September 2020, at 18:00, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the inaugural of the 1st Mekong-U.S. Partnership Ministerial Meeting held via video conference.
- September 12, 2020
On Wednesday morning, 09 September 2020, at 8 a.m., His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the Opening Ceremony of the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings held via videoconference, and then continued to attend the 53rd AMM.
- August 8, 2020
On Saturday morning, 08 August 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn visited an old office building in Sa’ang district
