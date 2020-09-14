His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn participated in the farewell reception of the completion of diplomatic tenure of Her Excellency Manika Jain, Ambassador of India to Cambodia

On Monday evening, 14 September 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the farewell reception of the completion of diplomatic tenure of Her Excellency Manika Jain, Ambassador of India to Cambodia, hosted by Indian Embassy in Phnom Penh.