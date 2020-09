His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn received a farewell call by Her Excellency Manika Jain

On Tuesday morning, 15 September 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a farewell call by Her Excellency Manika Jain, Outgoing Ambassador of India to Cambodia, on the occasion of the conclusion of her diplomatic mission in Cambodia.