  • September 15, 2020

During the Pchum Ben Festival, on Sunday morning, 13 September 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Member of Parliament of Kandal Province and Chief of the Royal Government Working Group for Sa’ang district, and Lok Chumteav celebrated the 11th day of the festival at Reussey Chroy pagoda located in Svay Broteal commune, Sa’ang district, Kandal province. After the religious ceremony, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister visited the poor residents and provided them with some aid. He also gave books, pens, and some sweets to children.

  • September 15, 2020

On Tuesday morning, 15 September 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a farewell call by Her Excellency Manika Jain, Outgoing Ambassador of India to Cambodia, on the occasion of the conclusion of her diplomatic mission in Cambodia.

  • September 15, 2020

  • September 14, 2020

On Saturday morning, 12 September 2020, at 8:00, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the 27th Meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (27th ARF), held via video conference.

  • September 13, 2020

On Friday evening, 11 September 2020, at 18:00, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the inaugural of the 1st Mekong-U.S. Partnership Ministerial Meeting held via video conference.

  • September 12, 2020

On Wednesday morning, 09 September 2020, at 8 a.m., His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the Opening Ceremony of the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings held via videoconference, and then continued to attend the 53rd AMM.

