News

  • September 17, 2020

Happy Pchum Ben festival.

  • September 15, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn received a farewell call by Her Excellency Manika Jain

  • September 14, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn participated in the farewell reception of the completion of diplomatic tenure of Her Excellency Manika Jain, Ambassador of India to Cambodia

  • September 13, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn and Lok Chumteav celebrated the 11th day of the Pchum Ben festival

  • September 12, 2020

Her Excellency EAT Sophea attended the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting

