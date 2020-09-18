Press Release
- September 18, 2020
Congratulatory Letter of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, addressed to His Excellency SUGA Yoshihide, new Prime Minister of Japan.
- September 19, 2020
Message of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, on the occasion of the 18th of the International Day of Peace, 21 September 2020.
- September 18, 2020
- September 18, 2020
Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
- September 17, 2020