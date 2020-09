Press Release

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will participate in the 75th Session of the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) under the theme “The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism—confronting COVID-19 through effective multilateralism action” on 22-29 September 2020, held in New York via videoconference in the format of pre-recorded video.

