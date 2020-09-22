Video
- September 22, 2020
Remarks by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, at the High-Level Meeting to Commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations under the theme “The Future We Want, the UN We Need: Reaffirming our Collective Commitment to Multilateralism” on 21 September 2020.
- September 22, 2020
- September 15, 2020
On Tuesday morning, 15 September 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a farewell call by Her Excellency Manika Jain, Outgoing Ambassador of India to Cambodia, on the occasion of the conclusion of her diplomatic mission in Cambodia.
- September 15, 2020
During the Pchum Ben Festival, on Sunday morning, 13 September 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Member of Parliament of Kandal Province and Chief of the Royal Government Working Group for Sa’ang district, and Lok Chumteav celebrated the 11th day of the festival at Reussey Chroy pagoda located in Svay Broteal commune, Sa’ang district, Kandal province. After the religious ceremony, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister visited the poor residents and provided them with some aid. He also gave books, pens, and some sweets to children.
- September 14, 2020