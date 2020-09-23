His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn chaired an internal meeting attended by leaders and senior officials

On Wednesday, 23 September 2020, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chaired an internal meeting attended by leaders and senior officials to review the mid-year achievements of the Ministry.

The meeting has analyzed and evaluated the regional and international issues affected by serious impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on global health, social and economic sectors as well as severe tensions caused by rivalries between major powers. With regard to these issues, the meeting discussed, exchanged views and set out political guidelines, ways and means which are considered as the best tools used to continuously protect national interests of Cambodia and its people, particularly to defend Cambodia’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and create favorable conditions for peace, stability and prosperity.

The meeting also reviewed the achievements made in the implementation of the five core tasks of the Ministry, particularly focusing on vibrant and in-depth internal reforms. In this regard, the meeting highlighted the challenges and opportunities, internal and external pressures on daily works, and exchanged ideas to figure out solutions to those challenges in order to adjust tasks and priorities in line with the evolving flexibility of the ongoing situations, continue to improve professional skills and increase work efficiency.

Senators, members of the National Assembly and representatives of relevant institutions were also invited to attend the meeting as guests of honor.