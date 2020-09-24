His Excellency Ouch Borith participated in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Special Ministerial Meeting

On Thursday afternoon, 24 September 2020, His Excellency Ouch Borith, Minister Delegate attached to the Prime Minister and Standing Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as a representative of His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, participated in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Special Ministerial Meeting, held via videoconference.