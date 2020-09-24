News

  • September 24, 2020

Commemorating the 27th anniversary of Cambodia’s Constitution Day (Sept. 24, 1993-Sept. 24, 2020).

  • September 25, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn visited Cambodia’s PKOs who have just returned from a mission in Mali

  • September 24, 2020

His Excellency Ouch Borith participated in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Special Ministerial Meeting

  • September 24, 2020

  • September 23, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn chaired an internal meeting attended by leaders and senior officials

  • September 17, 2020

Happy Pchum Ben festival.

