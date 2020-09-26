Press Release

  • September 26, 2020

His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will participate in the 10th Mekong-Republic of Korea Foreign Ministers’ Meeting via videoconference on 28 September 2020.

His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will participate in the 10th Mekong-Republic of Korea Foreign Ministers' Meeting via videoconference on 28 September 2020.

