Press Release
- September 26, 2020
His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will participate in the 10th Mekong-Republic of Korea Foreign Ministers’ Meeting via videoconference on 28 September 2020.
- September 22, 2020
Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will participate in the 75th Session of the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) under the theme “The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism—confronting COVID-19 through effective multilateralism action” on 22-29 September 2020, held in New York via videoconference in the format of pre-recorded video.
- September 22, 2020
Remarks by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, at the High-Level Meeting to Commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations under the theme “The Future We Want, the UN We Need: Reaffirming our Collective Commitment to Multilateralism” on 21 September 2020.
- September 19, 2020