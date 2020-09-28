Video

  • September 28, 2020

Video of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, delivering statement at the 75th Session of the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly on 26 September 2020 (New York Time).

Related Post

  • September 28, 2020

Video of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, delivering statement at the 75th Session of the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly on 26 September 2020 (New York Time).

Read more
  • September 22, 2020

Remarks by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, at the High-Level Meeting to Commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations under the theme “The Future We Want, the UN We Need: Reaffirming our Collective Commitment to Multilateralism” on 21 September 2020.

Read more
  • September 15, 2020

On Tuesday morning, 15 September 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a farewell call by Her Excellency Manika Jain, Outgoing Ambassador of India to Cambodia, on the occasion of the conclusion of her diplomatic mission in Cambodia.

Read more
  • September 15, 2020

During the Pchum Ben Festival, on Sunday morning, 13 September 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Member of Parliament of Kandal Province and Chief of the Royal Government Working Group for Sa’ang district, and Lok Chumteav celebrated the 11th day of the festival at Reussey Chroy pagoda located in Svay Broteal commune, Sa’ang district, Kandal province. After the religious ceremony, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister visited the poor residents and provided them with some aid. He also gave books, pens, and some sweets to children.

Read more
  • September 14, 2020

On Saturday morning, 12 September 2020, at 8:00, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the 27th Meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (27th ARF), held via video conference.

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh