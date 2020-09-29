Press Release

  • September 29, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn will participate in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Troika open-ended Meeting with the United Kingdom Foreign Secretary on COVID-19, to be held on 30 September 2020 via videoconference.

