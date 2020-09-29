Press Release
- September 29, 2020
Outcomes of the 10th Mekong-ROK Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held via video conference on 28 September 2020.
- September 29, 2020
- September 29, 2020
Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will participate in the Leaders’ Meeting on “Financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond” on 29 September 2020 via videoconference in the format of pre-recorded video.
- September 29, 2020
His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn will participate in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Troika open-ended Meeting with the United Kingdom Foreign Secretary on COVID-19, to be held on 30 September 2020 via videoconference.
- September 27, 2020