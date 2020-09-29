News

  • September 29, 2020

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation hosts the 2nd Consultative Meeting between the Royal Government of Cambodia and Foreign Non-Governmental Organizations

H.E. Mr. LUY David, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chairs “The 2nd Consultative Meeting between the Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC) and Foreign Non-Governmental Organizations (FNGOs)” held on 29th – 30th September 2020 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

This consultative meeting aims to exchange views and to strengthen cooperation between the RGC and the FNGOs as well as to raise awareness on the “Law on Combating the Financing of Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction”, “Law on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism” and the obligations of FNGOs.

