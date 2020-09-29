Video
- September 29, 2020
On Monday afternoon, 28 September 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the 10th Mekong-Republic of Korea Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held via video conference.
Related Post
- September 29, 2020
On Monday afternoon, 28 September 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the 10th Mekong-Republic of Korea Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held via video conference.
- September 28, 2020
Video of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, delivering statement at the 75th Session of the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly on 26 September 2020 (New York Time).
- September 22, 2020
Remarks by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, at the High-Level Meeting to Commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations under the theme “The Future We Want, the UN We Need: Reaffirming our Collective Commitment to Multilateralism” on 21 September 2020.
- September 15, 2020
On Tuesday morning, 15 September 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a farewell call by Her Excellency Manika Jain, Outgoing Ambassador of India to Cambodia, on the occasion of the conclusion of her diplomatic mission in Cambodia.
- September 15, 2020