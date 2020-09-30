News

  • September 30, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Troika open-ended Meeting with the United Kingdom Foreign Secretary on COVID-19 held via videoconference

On Wednesday afternoon, 30 September 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Troika open-ended Meeting with the United Kingdom Foreign Secretary on COVID-19 held via videoconference.

Related Post

  • September 30, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Troika open-ended Meeting with the United Kingdom Foreign Secretary on COVID-19 held via videoconference

Read more
  • September 29, 2020

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation hosts the 2nd Consultative Meeting between the Royal Government of Cambodia and Foreign Non-Governmental Organizations

Read more
  • September 28, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the 10th Mekong-Republic of Korea Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held via video conference

Read more
  • September 25, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn visited Cambodia’s PKOs who have just returned from a mission in Mali

Read more
  • September 24, 2020

His Excellency Ouch Borith participated in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Special Ministerial Meeting

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh