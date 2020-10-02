Press Release

  • October 2, 2020

Letter of Appreciation from The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, addressed to His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

